Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Trimmed by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,836,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,692. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.