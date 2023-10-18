Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 35.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $107,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

