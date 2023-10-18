Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,805. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

