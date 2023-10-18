Verasity (VRA) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $48.93 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003502 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005323 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

