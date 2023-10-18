Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 631,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

