Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Up 0.2%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 110,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 168,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.