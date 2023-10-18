VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 5,779 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Pierre Brulard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,108. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.20.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

