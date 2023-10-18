W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in September

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $26.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $711.86. The stock had a trading volume of 234,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $503.61 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $704.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.02 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.