Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $5.32 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $318.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.