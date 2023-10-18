WazirX Market Cap Achieves $39.50 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $39.50 million and $8.65 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

