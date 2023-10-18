WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $234.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

