Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. 1,255,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,794. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

