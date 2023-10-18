Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $836,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.41. 3,323,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,550. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.