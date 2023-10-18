Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $836,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.41. 3,323,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,550. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
