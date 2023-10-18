Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

GLD stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.39. 10,083,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.