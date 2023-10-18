WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 10,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.36.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $236.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.
