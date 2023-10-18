WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 10,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $236.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 2,588.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 156,437 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

