WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 74,567 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 221.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

