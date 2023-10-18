WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 74,567 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
