WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 18,463 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFHY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 259.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

