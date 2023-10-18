WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 18,463 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.84.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
