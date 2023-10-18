WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.03

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.03 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43.

Get WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.