Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $527.40 million and approximately $55.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $210.27 or 0.00741969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,508,223 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

