Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $188,115.49 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,531,516,660 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,531,516,661.187527 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04826422 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $180,803.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

