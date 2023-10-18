X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 1.1%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.20. 15,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 20,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $469,000.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

