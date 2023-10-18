XYO One Day Volume Hits $327,317.07 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. XYO has a total market cap of $38.88 million and $327,317.07 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00290479 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $337,774.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

