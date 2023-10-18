Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,428,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.