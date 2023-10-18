Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,428,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
