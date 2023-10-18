ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $511,092.89 and $32.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00087428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

