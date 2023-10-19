1,800 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.