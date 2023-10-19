1,800 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
BKR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.50.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
