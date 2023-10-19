229,400 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.81. 1,970,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

