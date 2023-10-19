4,047 Shares in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

YYY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 56,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $342.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

