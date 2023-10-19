715,777 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 715,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,623,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.66. The company had a trading volume of 812,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

