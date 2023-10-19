Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Boosted by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

ABT traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.