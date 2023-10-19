Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.11. 1,192,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.31. The company has a market cap of $333.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

