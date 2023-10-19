Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,220.47

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,220.47 ($14.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,174 ($14.34). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,186 ($14.49), with a volume of 94,044 shares trading hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £986.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,101.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,217.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,239.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 12.95 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,773.58%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.