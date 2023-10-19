Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.89. 331,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.