Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

IDXX stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.71. 76,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,232. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

