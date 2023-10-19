Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $813.63. The stock had a trading volume of 199,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,335. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $826.68 and a 200 day moving average of $783.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

