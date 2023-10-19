Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $33.89 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $390.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,656. The firm has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.50 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.