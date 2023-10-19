Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,752. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile



Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

