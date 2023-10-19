Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,800 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $212.86. 790,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

