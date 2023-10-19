Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $4.19 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.57. 438,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,598. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

