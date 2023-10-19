Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.21. 2,121,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,001. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

