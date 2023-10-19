Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 11,800 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 2.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.28. The company had a trading volume of 811,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,038. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

