Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 8,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 697,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,143. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.12. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

