Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $24.66 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 4.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $372.64. 567,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average of $373.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $276.64 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

