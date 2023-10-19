Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.19. The company had a trading volume of 932,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

