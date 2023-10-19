Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 2,285,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

