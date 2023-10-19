Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 25,245 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.59. 413,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

