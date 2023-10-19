Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 6.7%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 231,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 462,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $66,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $66,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $30,903.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,575 shares of company stock worth $222,564. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

