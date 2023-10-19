Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.47

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.47 and last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 1042645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

