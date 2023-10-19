Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Stock Price Up 25.1%

Shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) rose 25.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 8,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Alpha Cognition Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

