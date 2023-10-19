Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINE

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.