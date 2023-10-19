Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,646. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

